Emkay Global Financial Services fixes record date for final dividend. Check details

The board of Emkay Global Financial Services has fixed Monday, 4 August, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for payment of the final dividend.

In a filing with the exchange, the company said that the purpose was to identify the shareholders who are eligible to receive the proposed Final Dividend, which is set at ₹4 per equity share (comprising a ₹1.50/- standard dividend and a ₹2.50/- special dividend), equating to 40% of the face value of ₹10/- per share, pending approval at the AGM and subject to tax deductions.

Emkay Global Financial Services has issued 15 dividends since July 7, 2006. Over the last year, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. has announced an equity dividend of ₹1.50 per share, according to trendlyne.com.

The company declared a final dividend of 15%, amounting to ₹1.5, on August 01, 2024. The most recent three ex-dates for Emkay Global were August 03, 2023, July 29, 2022, and July 29, 2021.

As of today, Emkay Global has a market capitalisation of ₹668.27 crore. For the fourth quarter of FY24-25, Emkay Global announced revenue of ₹76.86 crore, a net profit of ₹8.48 crore, and EBITD of ₹5.92 crore as of May 21, 2025.