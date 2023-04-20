Emkay Global hits 20% upper circuit after SEBI approves mutual fund business proposal

The shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited closed today on the NSE at 20% upper circuit limit of ₹80.20 apiece level, after market regulator SEBI approved the company's proposal of launching mutual fund business.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has received in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India, Investment Management Department for sponsoring a Mutual Fund under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996," said the Board of Directors of Emkay Global Financial Services in a stock exchange filing.

Emkay Global Financial Services has received an in-principle clearance from the capital markets regulator to begin operating mutual funds in India, joining companies like Angel One, Zerodha Broking, and Helios Capital Management in doing so. Furthermore, the in-principle permission is being evaluated for Unifi Capital, Alpha Alternatives, Abira Securities, and Wizemarkets Analytics, according to SEBI.

The shares of Emkay Global Financial Services closed today on the NSE at ₹80.20 apiece level ended in the 20% upper circuit limit. The stock recorded a net traded volume of 6,11,411 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 24,167 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 32.12% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 3.35% so far in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹122.70 on (22-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹60.90 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 34.63% below the 1 year high and 31.69% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended March 2023 or Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.49%, FIIs stake of 0.76% and a public stake of 24.75%.

