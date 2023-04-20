Emkay Global hits 20% upper circuit after SEBI approves mutual fund business proposal

Emkay Global hits 20% upper circuit after SEBI approves mutual fund business proposal1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- The shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited closed today on the NSE at 20% upper circuit limit of ₹80.20 apiece level, after market regulator SEBI approved the company's proposal of launching mutual fund business.
