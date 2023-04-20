Emkay Global hits 20% upper circuit after SEBI approves mutual fund business proposal

The shares of Emkay Global Financial Services closed today on the NSE at ₹80.20 apiece level ended in the 20% upper circuit limit. The stock recorded a net traded volume of 6,11,411 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 24,167 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 32.12% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 3.35% so far in 2023.