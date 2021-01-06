Emkay Research's top 11 large cap stock picks for 2021

Emkay Research releases its Emkay Alpha Portfolios (EAPs) to assist investors in selecting stocks, with a hope to generate positive Alpha. As we enter 2020, EAPs complete nine months of going live. The brokerage house begins the New Year with portfolio position remaining over weight (OW) on Autos/Consumer and under weight (UW) on NBFCs/IT Services.

There are three types of such portfolios- Sector EAPs, EAP-Nifty (large cap portfolio) and EAP-SMID (pure small- and mid-cap portfolio, prepared by the brokerage.

Emkay Research's High-Conviction List

> Large Caps (OW): Emkay Research gives a 'Buy' rating to -- Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, IPRU Life, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Reliance Industries and United Breweries.

> Large Caps (UW): Emkay Research gives a 'Sell' rating to -- ABB India, Dr. Reddy’s, LIC HF, L&T Finance, PNB, Wipro and Yes Bank.

> Small & Mid-Cap (Buys): City Union Bank, Exide Industries, Federal Bank, Granules, Gulf Lubricants, Inox Leisure, JK Cement and Jubilant Foodworks.

Key changes in EAP-Nifty in January 2021

"We have replaced Tata Steel with NMDC as the outlook for mining is better than the steel sector. We have also replaced HPCL with BPCL. We have cut weights from M&M and increased in Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors, with the Auto sector remaining the key OW by 535bps. We have also reduced weights in TCS and GAIL while adding in ONGC," says the brokerage.

Emkay Research's high-conviction Large-Cap (OW) list sees the entry of NMDC.

Performance of EAPs in December 2020

In December 2019, the EAP-Nifty was largely in line with benchmark (+9bps Alpha), with underperformance since inception being 12bps. EAP-SMID has outperformed the benchmark BSE400 by 121bps (-47bps since inception).

Within the sector EAPs, outperformance was delivered by Speciality Chemicals (472bps), Telecommunications (217bps) and Consumer Durables (95bps). Underperformance was seen in IT (124bps) and Agri Input & Chemicals (59bps).

