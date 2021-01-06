Emkay Research's top 11 large cap stock picks for 2021

"We have replaced Tata Steel with NMDC as the outlook for mining is better than the steel sector. We have also replaced HPCL with BPCL. We have cut weights from M&M and increased in Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors, with the Auto sector remaining the key OW by 535bps. We have also reduced weights in TCS and GAIL while adding in ONGC," says the brokerage.