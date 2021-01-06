Emkay sees 21% upside in SBI share price

'Ride the elephant to steer through the patchy road ahead,' says Emkay Research for State Bank of India. The current market price of SBI is ₹281 per share. The brokerage gives a buy rating for the stock with a target price of ₹340, 21% upside in the next 12 months. " SBI is well-positioned to ride the economic recovery and further consolidate market share. Over the years, SBI has gained market share vs. other PSBs in credit and deposits given its unparalleled franchise network/outreach, better management pedigree with strategic focus on key business/profit drivers and disruptive pricing power," says Emkay research.

SBI has seen a deceleration in credit growth since past one year, with the latest reading being 6% yoy, mainly due to the slackness in corporate demand and the impact of Covid-19 on retail credit growth, which otherwise had been growing strong.

"However, after unlocking, retail growth is swiftly moving toward pre-Covid-19 levels, driven by home loans in which SBI has leadership position and auto loans where it has made deep inroads SBI via competitive pricing. The bank also expects a revival in corporate credit," says the brokerage.

The brokerage has revised the credit growth estimates for the bank for FY22/23 from 8%/12% to 10%/14%.

SBI share price has grown by 49% in the last two months.

SBI’s GNPA has steadily declined to 5.3% since FY18. This is the lowest among PSBs and even better than that of ICICI.

The bank remains largely self-funded, supported by improving core profitability and value unlocking in subsidiaries that are steadily gaining market share in their respective business areas.

The forced investment in Yes Bank could also prove to be a blessing in disguise in the long run. Its profitable Yono digital platform, if carved separately, could be valued at Rs295bn (equals ~12% of the bank’s current Mcap).

