Emkay sees 21% upside in SBI share price

'Ride the elephant to steer through the patchy road ahead,' says Emkay Research for State Bank of India. The current market price of SBI is ₹281 per share. The brokerage gives a buy rating for the stock with a target price of ₹340, 21% upside in the next 12 months. "SBI is well-positioned to ride the economic recovery and further consolidate market share. Over the years, SBI has gained market share vs. other PSBs in credit and deposits given its unparalleled franchise network/outreach, better management pedigree with strategic focus on key business/profit drivers and disruptive pricing power," says Emkay research.