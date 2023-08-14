Emkay sees 23% upside on ONGC after shares hit 52-week high; reiterates ‘buy’ over Q1FY24 results2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Emkay Global sees a potential upside of 23.9 per cent on ONGC's stock over the next 12 months against its current market price (CMP) of ₹177.2.
Emkay Global Financial Services has reiterated a ‘buy’ on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) after the stock scored a 52-week high at ₹180.25 during Monday's session, after the state-run refiner on August 11 reported a surge of 102 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹17,383 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24). ONGC shares opened two per cent higher at ₹180 during today's session, compared to its previous close of ₹177.15 on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started