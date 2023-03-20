Brokerage sees 41% upside in this PSU bank stock. Do you own it?3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:29 PM IST
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹375, implying a 40.6 per cent upside potential from its current levels.
The shares of the state-owned lenders have outdone the banking benchmark index in the past one year due to there robust earnings. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 44.42 per cent in the last one year compared with 9.28 per cent rise in Nifty Bank during the period mentioned. Brokerage are optimistic on PSU lender, Indian Bank. The Chennai-headquartered bank is expected to perform well driven by healthy margin, normisalisation in credit costs and improvement in fees.
