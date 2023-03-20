Brokerage sees 41% upside in this PSU bank stock. Do you own it?

“We expect the bank to report 0.8% RoA in FY23E and reach 1% by FY24E/FY25E, led by a healthy margin trajectory, improving fees (incl. PSLC) and normalization of credit cost (1.1-1.2%, from a high of >2%). Additionally, Indian Bank is one of the few PSBs to remain well capitalized, with CET 1 at 13.2% (including 9MFY23 profit), thus posing no risk of equity dilution for investors, unlike peers. The current MD & CEO’s term is till Sep-2024, post which he will be eligible for a 2-year extension before superannuation. We retain a BUY on the stock, with TP of Rs375/share (0.8x FY25E ABV)," Emkya said.