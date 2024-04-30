Active Stocks
Emmforce Autotech share price lists with stellar premium of 90%, at ₹186.20 on the BSE SME
Emmforce Autotech share price lists with stellar premium of 90%, at ₹186.20 on the BSE SME

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Emmforce Autotech share price listed with strong gains of 90% over the Issue price, at ₹186.20 on the BSE SME. The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, and closed on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Emmforce Autotech share price list with stellar premium on the BSE SME (https://emmforce.com/)

Emmforce Autotech share price listed on the BSE SME with stellar premium of 90% over the issue price, at 186.20.

The Emmforce Autotech IPO had received a strong response being subscribed more than 197 times by final day of subscription. The retail portion had been subscribed more than 191 times. The Emmforce Autotech IPO grey market premium also indicated towards strong opening and listing gains for the investors

The grey market premium, or GMP, for Emmforce Autotech's IPO stood at  +130, according to investorgain.com, which showed that the price of Emmforce Autotech shares, that were available at a premium of 130 in the grey market. Further the same also indicated that the expected listing price for Emmforce Autotech shares stood at 228, which was132.65% higher than the IPO price of 98, based on the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity over the past many sessions suggests that the IPO GMP was moving upward and that today's listing was expected to be strong. According to investorgain.com analysts, the greatest GMP   130, and the lowest GMP is 0.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money over the issue price. 

The Emmforce Autotech IPO offer for subscription had started on Tuesday, 23 April 23=024, and closed on Thursday, 25 April 2024.  The price band for the IPO was at 93 to 98 per share

Emmforce Autotech planned to raise about 53.90 crore through a fresh issue of 5,499,600 equity shares with a face value of 10. There was no offer-for-sale component.

With the net proceeds from the issue, the company intends to accomplish the objective of providing a financial commitment to a subsidiary, like Emmforce Mobility Solutions Private Limited (EMSPL), in the form of a loan or shares. It will meet the operational capital and margin requirements of that business. The proceeds will also be used to meet working capital requirements of the business and other Corporate Goals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST
