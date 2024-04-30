Emmforce Autotech share price listed with strong gains of 90% over the Issue price, at ₹ 186.20 on the BSE SME. The issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, and closed on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

The Emmforce Autotech IPO had received a strong response being subscribed more than 197 times by final day of subscription. The retail portion had been subscribed more than 191 times. The Emmforce Autotech IPO grey market premium also indicated towards strong opening and listing gains for the investors

The grey market premium, or GMP, for Emmforce Autotech's IPO stood at +130, according to investorgain.com, which showed that the price of Emmforce Autotech shares, that were available at a premium of ₹130 in the grey market. Further the same also indicated that the expected listing price for Emmforce Autotech shares stood at ₹228, which was132.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹98, based on the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity over the past many sessions suggests that the IPO GMP was moving upward and that today's listing was expected to be strong. According to investorgain.com analysts, the greatest GMP ₹130, and the lowest GMP is ₹0.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money over the issue price.

The Emmforce Autotech IPO offer for subscription had started on Tuesday, 23 April 23=024, and closed on Thursday, 25 April 2024. The price band for the IPO was at ₹93 to ₹98 per share

Emmforce Autotech planned to raise about ₹53.90 crore through a fresh issue of 5,499,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There was no offer-for-sale component.

With the net proceeds from the issue, the company intends to accomplish the objective of providing a financial commitment to a subsidiary, like Emmforce Mobility Solutions Private Limited (EMSPL), in the form of a loan or shares. It will meet the operational capital and margin requirements of that business. The proceeds will also be used to meet working capital requirements of the business and other Corporate Goals.

