Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 5% after listing on a flat note

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Share Price LIVE: Emmvee Photovoltaic shares got listed on the Indian stock market today following the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO).

Emmvee Photovoltaic share price opened at ₹217 on the BSE and the NSE, same as its IPO price, in line with the trends in the grey market.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO opened on November 11 and closed on November 13. The listing date for Emmvee Photovoltaic shares is today, November 18. Emmvee Photovoltaic shares will list on both BSE and NSE.

The initial share sale of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd received 97% subscription of the issue size on the final day of bidding. The part for qualified institutional buyers fetched 1.26 times subscription, while the portion for retail individual investors was subscribed 1.10 times. The category for non-institutional investors subscribed 30 per cent.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP today

Emmvee Photovoltaic’s IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹0 today ahead of the debut, indicating that the shares were trading at their issue price of ₹217 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to Investorgain.com.

Over the last 13 sessions, grey market activity has shown a downward trend, and analysts expect the GMP to decline further. During this period, the GMP has ranged from a minimum of ₹0 to a maximum of ₹20, as per market experts.

Stay tuned to Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing live blog today.