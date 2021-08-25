Employee attrition a big headache for IT companies. Can they tide over it?

However, Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst at Yes Securities said that large cap IT companies are better placed compared to midcap IT companies to manage this supply side constraint. He expects the IT companies to maintain stable margin for FY22 as adverse impact from higher employee cost would be managed through positive operating leverage and other productivity led measures. The IT companies are also expected to benefit from rising offshore revenue mix in near term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}