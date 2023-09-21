EMS share price debuts at strong premium despite weak stock market sentiments. Buy, sell or hold?1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
EMS share price today opened at ₹282.05 on NSE and at ₹281.55 on BSE, delivering over 33% listing gain to the lucky allottees
Stock market today: EMS share price today listed on BSE and NSE at a stronf premium despite Indian stock market extending its slide on third day in a row. EMS share price today opened on BSE at ₹281.55 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹282.05 apiece levels, delivering over 33 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the EMS IPO price band of ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share.
