Stock market today: EMS share price today listed on BSE and NSE at a stronf premium despite Indian stock market extending its slide on third day in a row. EMS share price today opened on BSE at ₹281.55 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹282.05 apiece levels, delivering over 33 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the EMS IPO price band of ₹200 to ₹211 per equity share.

According to stock market experts, Indian stock market bias has turned negative after Nifty 50, Sensex and Bank Nifty further extending its losses in early morning deals. They said that key benchmark indices of Dalal Street has been nosediving for the last three sessions and hence, EMS shareholders should book at least 50 per cent profit if they have a long term view on the newly listed stock.

EMS share price outlook

Speaking on EMS share price listing, Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities said, “Sewerage solution and Water Supply & Management provider, EMS Limited on its debut delivered almost 34 per cent returns to the investors. EMS primarily works for government entities and has good allies for road and water segments. It has a strong order book of projects across india, established track record, strong execution capabilities, and strong financial performance."

On suggestion to EMS shareholders post-strong debut of EMS shares, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, “Stock market sentiments are looking weak as majority of the Indina indices are in red territory. So, my suggestion to EMS share allottees is to book profit and exit. If they have a long view, they can re-enter once the market gets stable."

Echoing with Prashanth Tapse's views, Mahesh Ojha said, “We believe investors shall book at least 50% profits on the listing day itself, Rest can be kept on Hold for medium to long term investment perspective."

