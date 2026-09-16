eMudhra share price jumps 12% today, extends gains for second session | What's behind the rally?

eMudhra share price extended gains for second session straight, rallied as much as 12% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session. The stock jumped over 20% in the previous session on higher trading volumes.

eMudhra shares opened at ₹625 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹592.85 on Tuesday.

According to data available on NSE, around 105.89 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on 16 September. The market capitalisation of eMudhra stood at ₹5,378.62 crore.

eMudhra recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 13 September, eMudhra said that organizations in India will gain a more integrated route to obtaining and maintaining Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) as the company incorporates LEI application and renewal into its established identity-verification and onboarding processes.

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) announced that eMudhra has been appointed as a Validation Agent for Legal Entity Identifier India Limited (LEIL) under the Global LEI System.

As a GLEIF-accredited LEI Issuer and wholly owned subsidiary of the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), LEIL will work with eMudhra to facilitate LEI-related services. LEIL is currently the only LEI Issuer recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act. Through the partnership, eMudhra can integrate LEI application and renewal services into its existing identity verification and onboarding processes, allowing organisations to avoid carrying out separate verification checks across multiple platforms. LEIL will continue to manage the issuance and maintenance of LEI records in line with Global LEI System standards.

The appointment highlights the integration of globally standardised organisational identity into existing digital trust infrastructure. This could help organisations maintain a consistent identity across financial markets, payment systems and cross-border digital transactions.

More to come..