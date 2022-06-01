eMudhra share price: Should you buy, sell or hold after positive debut?

Speaking on eMudhra share listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "eMudhra Ltd. has debuted at Rs. 271.45 i.e. 6% above its issue price. The company’s tepid yet positive listing can be attributed to current market conditions, good prospects, and reasonably good responses from retail investors. eMudhra is India's largest licensed Certifying Authority and the only Indian company to be directly recognized by renowned browsers and document processing software companies such as Microsoft, Mozilla, Apple, and Adobe. Further, eMudhra is the only Indian company to be accredited to Webtrust which makes their digital signature certificates directly recognized by browsers across the world allowing them to issue digital signature certificates in many countries. The growing demand for data privacy, data protection, and digital transformation will help the company grow substantially in the medium to long term."

