eMudhra shares rise on market debut, list at premium

“The company’s tepid yet positive listing can be attributed to current market conditions, good prospects, and reasonably good responses from retail investors. The growing demand for data privacy, data protection, and digital transformation will help the company grow substantially in the medium to long term. However, the competitive nature of the industry and the rich pricing of the issue make it suitable for long-term investors post listing. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹260," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.