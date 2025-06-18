eMudhra to Tata Communications: These 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today or tomorrow

Dividend stocks: eMudhra, Tata Communications, Sarla Performance Fibers, Panasonic Carbon India and Tejas Networks are the five stocks that would turn ex-date with respect to their dividends today or tomorrow.

The record date by eMundhra and Sarla Performance Fibers has been fixed as Wednesday, June 18. Tata Communications, Tejas Networks Limited, and Panasonic Carbon India Co Limited had set the record date as Thursday, June 19, to identify the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends.

The T+1 settlement method stipulates that investors must purchase shares of these firms at least one day prior to the record date if they want to take advantage of dividend announcements and receive the dividend payout from these companies.

Stocks turning ex-dividend today eMundhra Limited— A final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹5 each (25%) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, was approved and recommended by the Board of Directors of eMudhra at its meeting on Tuesday, May 06, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sarla Performance Fibers" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Sarla Performance Fibers Limited—Subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board recommended a final dividend of ₹ 3 per equity share of ₹1 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow Tata Communications—At its meeting on April 22, 2025, the company's board of directors recommended that members approve a dividend of ₹ 25 for each equity share with a face value of ₹ 10 apiece, or 250%, at the 39th AGM. If authorised, the dividend will be distributed by July 10, 2025, at the latest.

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited—For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Board has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share (i.e., 120%) on fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each.

Tejas Networks Limited— At its meeting on April 25, 2025, the company's board of directors recommended that members approve a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each at the 25th annual general meeting.