Encompass Design share price makes stellar debut! Stock lists at ₹203.30 on NSE SME, rallying 90% from SME IPO price

Encompass Design India IPO Listing: Encompass Design India share price made an exceptional debut in the Indian stock market today, December 12. Encompass Design India share price was listed on Friday at ₹203.30 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% from its issue price of ₹107.

The Encompass Design India IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹80 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹187 — translating to a premium of 74.77% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Encompass Design India IPO Details Encompass Design India Limited marked an impressive listing on the NSE SME platform on December 12, 2025, following the successful completion of its public issue. The SME IPO remained open for subscription from December 5 to December 9, with the allotment process completed on December 10. The issue, valued at ₹40.21 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component included.

The IPO featured a lot size of 1,200 shares, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of two lots. At the upper price band of ₹107, the smallest permissible application amounted to an investment of ₹2.56 lakh.

Proceeds from the offering will be deployed across multiple planned initiatives. The company has allocated ₹11.49 crore toward capital expenditure—covering the purchase of office premises, interior work and refurbishment activities. An additional ₹7.29 crore has been designated for working capital needs. A further ₹11 crore will go toward repaying or prepaying borrowings previously availed by the company, while the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The IPO was managed by 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar. Alacrity Securities Ltd. served as the market maker for the issue.

Subscription figures reflected healthy investor interest. By the close of Day 3, the IPO had been subscribed 2.19 times. The retail category saw a subscription of 1.69x, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 4.60x, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota received 1.25x bids. Overall, the company attracted applications for 54.81 lakh shares against the 25 lakh shares available.

About Encompass Design Incorporated in March 2010, Encompass Design India Limited (EDIL) operates under the brand name ‘ScaleSauce’ and specialises in building and expanding consumer brands across India. The company focuses primarily on the home, living, and food categories, targeting the changing tastes and lifestyle needs of modern urban consumers.

EDIL functions as a diversified consumer products company, with its ScaleSauce brand spanning both home & living and food segments. Its portfolio is designed to appeal to contemporary Indian households seeking stylish, functional and quality-driven products.

The company’s core operations include the production of home and lifestyle goods such as bed sheets, curtains, comforters, table linens and pillow covers. Alongside this, EDIL also manufactures a range of food items — particularly sauces — marketed under its various in-house brands.