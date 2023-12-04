Endurance Tech listed as ‘top pick of the week’ by Axis Securities – key reasons
The brokerage has a ‘buy’ recommendation on Endurance Tech with a target price of ₹1,845, indicating an upside of 10 percent from its current market price of ₹1,679.70.
After an almost 9 percent jump in the stock since October, brokerage house Axis Securities has chosen Endurance Tech as its top pick of the week. This is on the back of strong order wins, capex & capacity expansion and export opportunities.
