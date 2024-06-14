Endurance Tech soars 20% to hit new high, up nearly 40% in just 8 days; what's behind the rally?
Endurance Tech's stock surged 20% to a new high of ₹3,059.05, marking 8 consecutive sessions of gains driven by growth prospects. It has gained 39% over 8 days, posting positive returns in June. The stock doubled investor wealth, rising over 102% from its 52-week low.
Endurance Technologies stock surged 20 percent to its new record high of ₹3,059.05 on Friday, June 14, marking its eighth consecutive session of gains driven by optimistic growth prospects. Over these eight days, the stock has risen approximately 39 percent. It posted negative returns in only one out of ten sessions in June. Overall, in the current month, it has gained nearly 23 percent.
