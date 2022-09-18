Energy and mining are making the stock market look too good

There are two reasons. The first is simple: Soaring oil prices have pushed up the energy sector to be 4.8% of the S&P by value, making it matter more. The second is more intriguing, and goes to the heart of the question of how to use stock valuations: Oil stocks are by far the cheapest part of the market on price-to-earnings ratios. That means energy-sector earnings make up a far larger proportion of S&P 500 profits—more than a 10th—than their market weight suggests.