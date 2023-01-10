Energy bulls are getting paid to stay calm

Europe will soon need to top up its gas-storage facilities for another winter without the Russian pipeline flows it relied on before the war. Even with healthy levels in storage, the region will have to pay a premium over Asian buyers to attract seaborne LNG cargoes. Big Chinese buyers, which bought 20% less than normal last year, should come back to the market as the country fully reopens. And global LNG supply will remain tight as meaningful new production is only expected from 2025 onward.

