Energy dividend kings: ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, Castrol or IGL, which stock delivers the highest payout? Comparison

Energy dividend kings: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Castrol India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) are among the top companies in the oil and energy value chain with attractive dividend yield.

Energy is emerging as a dominant theme for investors amid global headwinds like the West Asia crisis, inflation, etc. Higher dividend yield adds another layer of appeal as it will offer an additional source of income to investors. Here’s the list of top 8 companies under this theme with highest dividend yield.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India dividend yield Gulf Oil Lubricants India share price was trading 0.98% lower at ₹1058.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹5,243.47 crore at 2:18 pm on Monday, September 21. The stock has announced a total of ₹51 per share dividend in FY26. With this, its dividend yield stood at 4.5%.

Indraprastha Gas Limited dividend yield Indraprastha Gas Limited share price was trading 0.17% lower at ₹149.15 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹20,881.02 crore at 2:22 pm. The company has announced close to ₹4.75 per share dividend in last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 4.6% for FY26.

Company name Dividend yield Hindustan Petroleum Corp. 6.70% ONGC 5.70% Bharat Petroleum Corporation 5.50% Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. 5.10% Chennai Petroleum Corporation 4.50% Castrol India Ltd. 4.70% Indraprastha Gas Ltd. 4.60% Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. 4.50% Source: SBI Securities

Castrol India dividend yield Sixth on the list is Castrol India. The company has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Its shares were trading 1.65% lower at ₹193.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹19,169.19 crore at 2:27 pm. THe company has announced ₹11.50 per share dividend in last twelve months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation dividend Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.5% for FY26. The company has announced ₹62 per equity share dividend in the last one year. The company stock was trading 1.92% lower at ₹1388.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹20,641.35 crore at 2:32 pm on Monday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation dividend Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price was trading 1.63% higher at ₹312.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,35,577.16 crore at 2:34 pm on Monday, September 21. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.5% for FY26.

Indian Oil Corporation dividend Indian Oil Corporation share price was trading 0.40% higher at ₹137.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,93,955.21 crore at 2:25 pm. It has a return on equity (ROE) of 16.33%. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.1% in FY26.

ONGC dividend Government-backed, ONGC, is among the top companies with highest dividend yield. The O&G company has a dividend yield of 5.7%. The PSU stock was trading 1.2% higher at ₹235.4 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹2,96,139.77 crore.