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Energy dividend kings: ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, Castrol or IGL, which stock delivers the highest payout? Comparison

Energy and oil firms including ONGC and Hindustan Petroleum have emerged as top companies offeirng high dividend yields, with Hindustan Petroleum at 6.7%. Check full list

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated21 Sep 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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Energy and oil firms including ONGC and Hindustan Petroleum have emerged as top companies with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)
Energy and oil firms including ONGC and Hindustan Petroleum have emerged as top companies with high dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose)
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Energy dividend kings: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Castrol India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) are among the top companies in the oil and energy value chain with attractive dividend yield.

Energy is emerging as a dominant theme for investors amid global headwinds like the West Asia crisis, inflation, etc. Higher dividend yield adds another layer of appeal as it will offer an additional source of income to investors. Here’s the list of top 8 companies under this theme with highest dividend yield.

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Gulf Oil Lubricants India dividend yield

Gulf Oil Lubricants India share price was trading 0.98% lower at 1058.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 5,243.47 crore at 2:18 pm on Monday, September 21. The stock has announced a total of 51 per share dividend in FY26. With this, its dividend yield stood at 4.5%.

Indraprastha Gas Limited dividend yield

Indraprastha Gas Limited share price was trading 0.17% lower at 149.15 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 20,881.02 crore at 2:22 pm. The company has announced close to 4.75 per share dividend in last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 4.6% for FY26.

Company nameDividend yield
Hindustan Petroleum Corp.6.70%
ONGC5.70%
Bharat Petroleum Corporation5.50%
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.5.10%
Chennai Petroleum Corporation4.50%
Castrol India Ltd.4.70%
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.4.60%
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.4.50%
Source: SBI Securities

Castrol India dividend yield

Sixth on the list is Castrol India. The company has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Its shares were trading 1.65% lower at 193.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 19,169.19 crore at 2:27 pm. THe company has announced 11.50 per share dividend in last twelve months.

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Chennai Petroleum Corporation dividend

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.5% for FY26. The company has announced 62 per equity share dividend in the last one year. The company stock was trading 1.92% lower at 1388.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 20,641.35 crore at 2:32 pm on Monday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation dividend

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price was trading 1.63% higher at 312.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,35,577.16 crore at 2:34 pm on Monday, September 21. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.5% for FY26.

Indian Oil Corporation dividend

Indian Oil Corporation share price was trading 0.40% higher at 137.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,93,955.21 crore at 2:25 pm. It has a return on equity (ROE) of 16.33%. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.1% in FY26.

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ONGC dividend

Government-backed, ONGC, is among the top companies with highest dividend yield. The O&G company has a dividend yield of 5.7%. The PSU stock was trading 1.2% higher at 235.4 per share on BSE with an MCap of 2,96,139.77 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation dividend

Hindustan Petroleum is on top of the list with 6.7% dividend yield for FY26. Hindustan Petroleum share price was trading 0.90% higher at 357.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 76,112.21 crore at 2:40 pm.

DividendIOCDividend Yield Stocks
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