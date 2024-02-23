Energy stock Servotech Power Systems hits upper circuit after winning HPCL order worth ₹102 crore
Servotech share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹97.80 on NSE, logging an intraday rise of 5% against the previous close
Indian stock market: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd witnessed strong buying in the early morning session. The energy stock opened higher on Friday and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹97.80 apiece on the NSE, logging an intraday rise of 5 percent. While climbing to its intraday high, the small-cap energy stock touched the upper circuit during Friday deals.'
