Energy stocks dividend leaderboard: Power Grid, NTPC, SJVN, NHPC or IREDA - Which power stock beats the rest on yield?

Energy stocks dividend leaderboard: Energy has emerged as one of the most popular themes over the past few years. Shares like Power Grid, NTPC, NHPC have delivered double digit returns over the past three years. For dividend hunters, let’s compare the annual yield of top energy stocks including Power Grid, NTPC, SJVN, NHPC and IREDA.

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Power Grid dividend yield Power Grid has an annual dividend yield of 3.08% for the year 2026. The stock closed 250.95 per share on BSE on Friday, October 16. Its share price value has declined -14% in one year, -23% in two years and has surged close to 23.59% in three years.

NTPC dividend yield Just like Power Grid, NTPC has announced a total of ₹9 per equity share dividend in last one year. Its yield stood at 2.63%. The stock closed at ₹316 per share on BSE. Its share price value has declined 25.39% in two years, but has surged 30% in three years.

SJVN, NHPC, IREDA

SJVN, NHPC and IREDA have announced dividend less than ₹2 per equity share over the last one year. SJVN stock has delivered -39% return in one year. NHPC has declined close to -17.20% in the duration, whereas, IREDA has delivered -29.39% return in one year.

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Energy stocks dividend yield, stock returns

Stock Name CMP Annual dividend Current Dividend Yield (%) 1-Year Return (%) 2-Year Return (%) 3-Year Return (%) Power Grid 250.95 9 3.08% -14% -23% +23.59% NTPC 316.50 9 2.63% -7.31% -25.39% +30% SJVN 54.12 1.45 1.62% -39% -54.8% -28.67% NHPC 72 1.61 1.85% -17.20% -18.20% +38% IREDA 108.10 1.35 1.24% -29.39% -51.12% N/A

Which energy stock has the highest dividend yield? Out of the five stocks, Power Grid has the highest annual dividend yield over the past year. NTPC has a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Why does dividend yield matter? Annual dividend yield is the percentage of the amount used to purchase a stock and the dividend income earned from it over the period of one year. IT matters because it helps investors to understand the cash return they get per Rupees invested in a stock.

(Note: Annual dividend yield calculated based on the historical purchase price of the stocks.)