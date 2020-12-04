Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
London FTSE 100 rose 0.5% as energy stocks gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts
European shares rose on Friday, with energy stocks lifting London's blue-chip index to nine-month highs, while BioNtech slid after Pfizer slashed the roll-out target of their COVID-19 vaccine.
London FTSE 100 rose 0.5% as energy stocks gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, while Germany's DAX underperformed and was trading flat.
Meanwhile, data showed German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
