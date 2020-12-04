Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Energy stocks drive gains in European shares
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, while Germany's DAX underperformed and was trading flat

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Reuters

London FTSE 100 rose 0.5% as energy stocks gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts

European shares rose on Friday, with energy stocks lifting London's blue-chip index to nine-month highs, while BioNtech slid after Pfizer slashed the roll-out target of their COVID-19 vaccine.

European shares rose on Friday, with energy stocks lifting London's blue-chip index to nine-month highs, while BioNtech slid after Pfizer slashed the roll-out target of their COVID-19 vaccine.

London FTSE 100 rose 0.5% as energy stocks gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts.

London FTSE 100 rose 0.5% as energy stocks gained after a compromise between OPEC+ members to continue some production cuts.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, while Germany's DAX underperformed and was trading flat.

Shares of Germany's BioNtech slid 4.4% after Pfizer said supply chain obstacles forced it to slash the 2020 production target of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNtech by half.

Meanwhile, data showed German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.