Markets
Top three energy stocks to buy today, 22 April, recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Best energy stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 22 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian equity market kicked off the week on a bullish note on Monday supported by robust global cues and firm domestic sentiment. The benchmark indices saw relentless buying across sectors, closing the day with strong gains. If this momentum sustains, markets could be setting the stage for a new leg up in the coming sessions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less