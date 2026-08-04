Engineering stock hits 52-week high, extends post-Q1FY27 results rally for second day in a row

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price surged nearly 5% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, 4 August, extending gains for a second consecutive session and outperforming the broader market amid a sharp sell-off in Indian equities. The stock has rallied 13.3% over the past week and is up nearly 20% in the last two weeks, driven by strong investor response to its robust Q1 FY27 earnings announced in the last week of July.
As per the company's exchange filing, for the June quarter, revenue from operations was ₹314.64 crore, up 18.9% year-on-year and 26.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA rose 31.7% YoY to ₹35.98 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 11.43%. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 22% YoY to ₹18.24 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) also grew 22% to ₹21.88 crore.
Following the earnings announcement, the stock has witnessed mixed trading but has maintained a strong upward momentum over the past two weeks.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price today opened at ₹207.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹215.75 per share and an intraday low of ₹206.45 per share.
The engineering stock jumped 21.4% over the past month, and 20.4% in the last three months. Over the past six months, it has rallied 32.4%, while its year-to-date (YTD) gain stands at 37.4%.
According to the company's exchange filing, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering reported several key operational milestones during Q1FY27. The company was honoured with the Star Performer – Large Enterprise Award at the 42nd EEPC India Export Awards for excellence in engineering exports. Credit rating agency Infomerics upgraded its long-term rating to IVR A- (Stable) and short-term rating to IVR A2+, while enhancing the rated bank facilities to ₹388.47 crore.
Ratnaveer also received in-principle approvals from the NSE and BSE for its proposed rights issue of up to ₹330 crore. The company said its ₹472.34-crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project is around 60% complete, with commercial production on track for November 2026, while key machinery shipments are expected shortly. It also secured in-principle approval for the project under the Gujarat Electronics Policy and highlighted a significant import-substitution opportunity in the domestic CCL market.
During the quarter, domestic revenue stood at ₹304.68 crore, export revenue at ₹9.96 crore, and total segmental assets at ₹1,321.13 crore.
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