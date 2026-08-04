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Engineering stock hits 52-week high, extends post-Q1FY27 results rally for second day in a row

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares rose nearly 5% on August 4, continuing a two-day gain amid a market sell-off. The stock is up 13.3% this week and 20% over the last two weeks, fueled by positive Q1 FY27 earnings that showed significant revenue and profit increases.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Aug 2026, 12:21 PM IST
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Engineering stock hits 52-week high, extends post-Q1FY27 results rally for second day in a row
Engineering stock hits 52-week high, extends post-Q1FY27 results rally for second day in a row (Image: Pixabay )
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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price surged nearly 5% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, 4 August, extending gains for a second consecutive session and outperforming the broader market amid a sharp sell-off in Indian equities. The stock has rallied 13.3% over the past week and is up nearly 20% in the last two weeks, driven by strong investor response to its robust Q1 FY27 earnings announced in the last week of July.

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As per the company's exchange filing, for the June quarter, revenue from operations was 314.64 crore, up 18.9% year-on-year and 26.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA rose 31.7% YoY to 35.98 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 11.43%. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 22% YoY to 18.24 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) also grew 22% to 21.88 crore.

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Following the earnings announcement, the stock has witnessed mixed trading but has maintained a strong upward momentum over the past two weeks.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering share price today opened at 207.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 215.75 per share and an intraday low of 206.45 per share.

The engineering stock jumped 21.4% over the past month, and 20.4% in the last three months. Over the past six months, it has rallied 32.4%, while its year-to-date (YTD) gain stands at 37.4%.

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Key Operational Highlights

According to the company's exchange filing, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering reported several key operational milestones during Q1FY27. The company was honoured with the Star Performer – Large Enterprise Award at the 42nd EEPC India Export Awards for excellence in engineering exports. Credit rating agency Infomerics upgraded its long-term rating to IVR A- (Stable) and short-term rating to IVR A2+, while enhancing the rated bank facilities to 388.47 crore.

Ratnaveer also received in-principle approvals from the NSE and BSE for its proposed rights issue of up to 330 crore. The company said its 472.34-crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project is around 60% complete, with commercial production on track for November 2026, while key machinery shipments are expected shortly. It also secured in-principle approval for the project under the Gujarat Electronics Policy and highlighted a significant import-substitution opportunity in the domestic CCL market.

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During the quarter, domestic revenue stood at 304.68 crore, export revenue at 9.96 crore, and total segmental assets at 1,321.13 crore.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Ratnaveer Precision EngineeringIndian Equities
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