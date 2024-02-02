Engineering stock hits upper circuit after fundraise move
The engineering company has set a board meeting date on 6th February 2024 to consider and approve the fundraise proposal
Stock market today: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd have been in an uptrend for the last one month. At this time, this engineering stock has risen from around ₹842 to ₹954.95 apiece levels, logging a nearly 13 percent rise in this time. However, it seems that the engineering stock still possesses some upside potential. The stock has been touching the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions.
