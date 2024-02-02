 Engineering stock hits upper circuit after fundraise move | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 14:41:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.20 3.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 655.00 1.10%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.35 3.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.70 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,454.85 -0.79%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Engineering stock hits upper circuit after fundraise move
Back Back

Engineering stock hits upper circuit after fundraise move

 Asit Manohar

The engineering company has set a board meeting date on 6th February 2024 to consider and approve the fundraise proposal

Engineering stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions. (Photo: Pixabay)Premium
Engineering stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stock market today: Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd have been in an uptrend for the last one month. At this time, this engineering stock has risen from around 842 to 954.95 apiece levels, logging a nearly 13 percent rise in this time. However, it seems that the engineering stock still possesses some upside potential. The stock has been touching the upper circuit for the last two straight sessions.

Gensol Engineering share price today opened upside at 954.95 and touched a 5 percent upper circuit within a few seconds of the stock market's opening bell. In its exchange filing dated 1st February 2024, the board of directors of Gensol Engineering Ltd has fixed a board meeting date on 6th February 2024 to consider and approve the fundraising.

Also Read: Servotech shares hit lifetime high. Experts find this budget connection

Gensol Engineering news

The latest exchange filing by Gensol Engineering Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraising move saying, "Pursuant to regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of preferential issue of Securities to the person belonging to promoter/promoter group/Nonpromoter group Category, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company."

Also Read: Reliance Industries share price hits another record high; mcap hits 20 lakh crore

Gensol Engineering Q3 results 2024

In Q3FY24 results, the renewable energy company reported an increase of 335 percent in total revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis whereas its EBITDA grew by 332 percent during this time. The company's EBITDA margins also improved in the recently ended quarter.

In the October to December 2023 quarter, Gensol Engineering Ltd reported a total revenue of 227 crore, which is 335 percent higher than its total revenue of 52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's EBIDTA in Q3FY24 stood at 70 crore, reporting an increase of 312 percent against Q3FY23 EBIDTA of 17 crore. The renewable energy company reported an improvement in its EBITDA Margin as well in the recently ended quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App