Engineers India share price jumps 3% as board to consider interim dividend next week. Check record date

Engineers India share price surged nearly 3% to ₹220.89 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company said that the board will meet to consider a second interim dividend for FY26.

Engineers India shares opened at ₹217 per share on NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹215.27 on Tuesday. The multibagger PSU stock has given 17.43% returns in a week and 15.62% in a month. The PSU stock has delivered multibagger returns of over 184% in last three years and 190% in five years.

Engineers India dividend details In an exchange filing, Engineers India said that the board will meet on Thursday, February 26, to consider and approve the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company further informed that it has fixed Friday, March 6, as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility.

"The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 26th February, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the 2nd Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. It is hereby informed that EIL has fixed Friday, 6th March, 2026 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of 2nd interim dividend on equity paid-up share capital of the Company for the financial year 2025-26, if any, declared at the aforesaid Board Meeting," the company said in the filing dated February 17.

According to Trendlyne data, Engineers India has announced 46 dividend payouts since August 30, 2001. Over the past year, the company declared a total dividend of ₹3 per share, which translates to a dividend yield of 1.38% based on the current share price of ₹218.

Engineers India Q3 results highlights The company reported a 219.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹347.17 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with ₹108.73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 58.29% YoY to ₹1,210.24 crore during the quarter, up from ₹764.59 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), according to the exchange filing.

On the segment front, revenue from the consultancy and engineering projects division came in at ₹490.14 crore in Q3FY26, registering a YoY increase from ₹421.22 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the turnkey projects segment posted revenue of ₹720.10 crore for the reporting quarter, rising from ₹343.37 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The PSU’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), or operating profit, surged 259.79% YoY to ₹352 crore in the October–December quarter of the current fiscal, compared with ₹98 crore in the same period of FY25. Its EBITDA margin also improved significantly to 29.10%, up from 12.80% a year earlier.

“With an OB of INR 125bn (4x TTM sales), and a strong tendering pipeline, growth visibility remains robust. Though some orders may get delayed in the near term, long-term prospects from refinery capacity expansion and EIL’s foray into developing expertise in multiple new technologies provide structural support to the business outlook,” brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a note.