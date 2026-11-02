Engineers India shares jump 15% after Q2, order book hits record high; stock up 35% in 2026 | Is more upside ahead?

Shares of state-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) surged 15% on Monday, 2 November, after the company reported a 56% year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The company also posted its highest-ever order book of ₹20,421 crore, signalling strong business momentum and improved revenue visibility.

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Engineers India's consolidated net profit rose to ₹180 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 66% from ₹108.5 crore in the April-June quarter, according to the company's financial results.

The company's operating performance also improved during the quarter. EBITDA, including other income, increased to ₹240 crore from ₹155 crore in the preceding quarter, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 19%. However, turnover declined to ₹802 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹900 crore in Q2 FY26.

Engineers India order book at record high The engineering and consultancy company secured fresh orders worth ₹7,428 crore during the first half of FY27. This included ₹5,762 crore from consultancy services and ₹1,666 crore from turnkey projects.

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With these additions, its total order book reached an all-time high of ₹20,421 crore as of 30 September, providing visibility for future business and reflecting sustained demand for its engineering and project execution capabilities.

Engineers India H1 FY27 performance For the six months ended September 2026, EIL's net profit increased 56% year-on-year to ₹288 crore from ₹185 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA for the first half stood at ₹395 crore, compared with ₹265 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin also improved to 23% from 14% in the year-ago period.

Growth outlook Engineers India said it will continue to focus on business expansion, operational efficiency, portfolio diversification and strengthening its international presence.

The company is also looking to tap opportunities across conventional energy, energy transition and infrastructure, positioning itself to benefit from emerging investments and project development activity in these sectors.

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The record order book, coupled with higher first-half profitability and improving margins, provides a positive foundation for the company's growth outlook. However, the pace of project execution and conversion of orders into revenue will remain key factors to watch.

Engineers India shares Engineers India share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹258 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹293.55 per share.

Engineers India shares have gained 18.82% over the past week, indicating a sharp recovery in recent trading sessions. The stock has advanced 8.02% over the past two weeks, although it remains down 7.40% over the past month.

On a broader timeline, the shares have risen 30.20% in the past three months and 14.90% over six months. The stock has delivered a strong return of 42.86% so far in 2026, reflecting a positive overall trend despite recent volatility.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Engineers India has formed a base and is attempting to recover. The stock is approaching its immediate resistance at ₹290. A decisive move above this level could pave the way for a rally towards its previous highs of ₹320–322, he said.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Engineers India has staged a strong recovery of around 19% from its 23 October low of ₹237. Notably, the stock found support near its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a key long-term technical indicator, signalling buying interest at lower levels.

Shah added that the directional indicator (DI) lines are on the verge of a bullish crossover, suggesting that buyers are gradually regaining control. He identified ₹260–265 as the immediate support zone and said the ongoing uptrend could continue as long as the stock sustains above this range. On the upside, the ₹297–300 zone is likely to act as immediate resistance.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.