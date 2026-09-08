Engineers India stock delivers decisive breakout; Axis Direct shares buy range, stop loss, upside and holding period

Engineers India has remained firmly on the radar of investors, with the stock maintaining its upward trajectory across multiple timeframes. The recent price action has strengthened the stock's technical setup, with gains accelerating over the past few months.

Engineers India has gained more than 15% over the past one month and 16% in the last three months. The stock's six-month performance has been even stronger, with a gain of 36%.

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The longer-term returns have also been significant. Engineers India has added 39% over the past one year, while the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 287% over the last five years.

Engineers India was trading at ₹278.50 apiece. At the current market price, the stock is just 4% away from its 52-week high of ₹289.60, which it touched earlier this month on September 1. The stock's 52-week low stands at ₹163.60, a level recorded in January 2026.

With the stock now trading close to its recent peak, its technical structure has become increasingly important for investors tracking the next potential move. Axis Direct has highlighted a decisive breakout on the weekly chart and sees further upside from the current levels.

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Engineers India technical outlook Buy Range: 275-269 | Stop loss: 257 | Upside: 11%–15% The latest technical setup suggests that Engineers India has moved into a stronger bullish phase after breaking above a key trendline. According to Axis Direct, the price breakout is being supported by volume, moving averages and momentum indicators, which together point towards a positive outlook.

On the weekly chart, Engineers India has delivered a decisive breakout above a falling trendline. The move has been accompanied by strong trading volume, indicating increased participation in the stock. According to Axis Direct, the rise in volume adds further validation to the strength and credibility of the breakout.

The stock is also comfortably positioned above its key moving averages. Engineers India is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while all four moving averages are trending higher in alignment with the price action. This confirms what Axis Direct describes as a robust bullish structure.

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“Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the weekly RSI holding above its reference line, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum and a positive bias. The improving momentum and price structure further reinforce the bullish outlook,” it further said.

Based on the technical analysis, Axis Direct sees upside potential towards the 302-312 levels.

The stated holding period for the technical setup is 3-4 weeks.

Engineers India Q1 results EIL reported a 55% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹108.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27. This compares with a net profit of ₹70.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

However, the growth in profitability came despite a decline in revenue. Revenue from operations fell 6.6% year-on-year to ₹800.9 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹857.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

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Meanwhile, Engineers India's order book stood at ₹14,424 crore as of June 30.

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) engineering consultancy and project management company. Established in 1965, the company primarily operates across the oil and gas and petrochemicals sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.