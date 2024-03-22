Enser Communications share price: SME stock dips below issue price after positive debut
Enser Communications share price opened on NSE at ₹72 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹74 within a few minutes of share listing
Stock market today: Enser Communications shares today listed on the NSE SME Excahnge at ₹72 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹74 per share within a few minutes of share listing. However, the SME stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. Enser Communications share price retraced from intraday high and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹68.50 per share, slipping below the issue price of ₹70 per share. So, the SME stock slipped below the issue price after listing at a premium of ₹2 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started