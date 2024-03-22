Stock market today: Enser Communications shares today listed on the NSE SME Excahnge at ₹72 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹74 per share within a few minutes of share listing. However, the SME stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. Enser Communications share price retraced from intraday high and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹68.50 per share, slipping below the issue price of ₹70 per share. So, the SME stock slipped below the issue price after listing at a premium of ₹2 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enser Communications IPO details Subscription for Enser Communications IPO opened on 15th March 2024 and it remained open for bidding till 19th March 2024. The fixed issue was subscribed to the tune of nearly 7 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed around 11 times. The NSE SME IPO worth ₹16.17 crore was completely a fresh issue. So, the net proceeds of the company will become part of the company's balance sheet after the share listing. The company has said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that the net proceeds of the fixed price issue will be utilized for investing in the IT infrastructure, to meet the working capital requirements of the company, to meet the general corporate purpose, and to meet issue expenses.

The SME IPO comprised 2,000 company shares in one lot. This means the minimum amount required to apply for this fixed price issue was ₹1,40,000 ( ₹70 x 2,000).

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd was appointed book running lead manager for the Enser Communications IPO whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was appointed as the registrar for the issue. B N Rathi Securities was designated as the market maker for the Enser Communications IPO.

Harihara Subramanian Iyer, Rajnish Omprakash Sarna, Gayatri Rajnish Sarna, and Sindhu Saseedharan Nair are the promoters of the company. Enser Communications Limited, established in 2008, specializes in providing Business Process Management (BPM) services to enterprises operating across various sectors, including insurance, e-commerce, education, and travel.

