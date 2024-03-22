Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Enser Communications share price: SME stock dips below issue price after positive debut

Enser Communications share price: SME stock dips below issue price after positive debut

Asit Manohar

  • Enser Communications share price opened on NSE at 72 and went on to touch an intraday high of 74 within a few minutes of share listing

Stock market today: After profit-booking trigger, Enser Communications share price slipped below its issue price and touched an intraday low of 68.50 apiece.

Stock market today: Enser Communications shares today listed on the NSE SME Excahnge at 72 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of 74 per share within a few minutes of share listing. However, the SME stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. Enser Communications share price retraced from intraday high and went on to touch an intraday low of 68.50 per share, slipping below the issue price of 70 per share. So, the SME stock slipped below the issue price after listing at a premium of 2 per share.

Enser Communications IPO details

Subscription for Enser Communications IPO opened on 15th March 2024 and it remained open for bidding till 19th March 2024. The fixed issue was subscribed to the tune of nearly 7 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed around 11 times. The NSE SME IPO worth 16.17 crore was completely a fresh issue. So, the net proceeds of the company will become part of the company's balance sheet after the share listing. The company has said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that the net proceeds of the fixed price issue will be utilized for investing in the IT infrastructure, to meet the working capital requirements of the company, to meet the general corporate purpose, and to meet issue expenses.

The SME IPO comprised 2,000 company shares in one lot. This means the minimum amount required to apply for this fixed price issue was 1,40,000 ( 70 x 2,000).

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd was appointed book running lead manager for the Enser Communications IPO whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was appointed as the registrar for the issue. B N Rathi Securities was designated as the market maker for the Enser Communications IPO.

Harihara Subramanian Iyer, Rajnish Omprakash Sarna, Gayatri Rajnish Sarna, and Sindhu Saseedharan Nair are the promoters of the company. Enser Communications Limited, established in 2008, specializes in providing Business Process Management (BPM) services to enterprises operating across various sectors, including insurance, e-commerce, education, and travel.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.