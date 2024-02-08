Entertainment stock Balaji Telefilms hits 52-week high. Rises 17% despite weak stock market
Stock market today: Balaji Telefilms share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹129.45 apiece on Thursday
Stock market today: Balaji Telefilms shares witnessed sharp upside movement on Thursday despite weak stock market sentiments. Balaji Telefilms share price today opened upside at ₹120 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹129.45 per share, which turned out its new 52-week high during Thursday deals. While climbing to this new 52-week high, the entertainment stock logged an intraday rise of around 17 percent against its Wednesday close of ₹110.50 per share.
