Enviro Infra Engineers share price jumps 10%: ₹190 crore NTPC wind project order sparks rally — details here

Enviro Infra Engineers share price jumped nearly 10% in intraday trading on Wednesday, September 9, after the company announced that it had secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey contract worth ₹189.99 crore, excluding GST, for a 180 MW NTPC wind power project in Maharashtra.

The stock gained as much as 9.7% during the day's trading session, touching a high of ₹215.35 per share on the BSE. The sharp move came after the company disclosed details of the new renewable energy project order, which was secured through its step-down subsidiary, Suyog Urja Limited (SUL).

Enviro Infra Engineers said SUL has received an EPC turnkey contract from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited for the development of the 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli in Maharashtra.

Order Details Under the newly awarded contract, Suyog Urja Limited will be responsible for several critical infrastructure and construction activities associated with the wind power project.

The scope of work includes Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) foundation works, along with the supply of reinforcement steel and geotechnical works. The contract also includes Balance of Plant (BoP) works. As part of the project requirements, SUL will additionally develop a fully equipped and secure storage yard spread across 39 acres.

Material movement and site connectivity will also fall within the company's responsibilities. SUL will coordinate the right-of-way (ROW) requirements for the transportation of materials and undertake the construction of both permanent and temporary roads, pathways and crane pads.

The company's responsibilities further extend to electrical infrastructure as well. SUL will construct and commission a 33 kV transmission line as part of the overall project scope. The project has been classified as a domestic contract. According to the company, the EPC turnkey works are scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027.

The total value of the contract stands at ₹189.99 crore, excluding GST.

The order strengthens Enviro Infra Engineers' presence in the renewable energy sector, with the company now undertaking infrastructure and EPC-related activities linked to the development of the 180 MW wind project in Maharashtra.

Enviro Infra Stock Performance Despite Wednesday's sharp intraday gain, Enviro Infra Engineers shares have delivered a mixed performance across different time periods.

The renewable energy stock has climbed 8% over the past one week. However, the recent momentum has not translated into gains across the one-month timeframe, with the stock down 3% during the period.

Looking at a slightly longer horizon, the stock has gained more than 12% over the past three months. The six-month performance has been significantly stronger, with the shares adding 51%.

The one-year performance, however, remains in negative territory. Enviro Infra Engineers stock has declined more than 13% over the past one year.

The stock has also witnessed a wide trading range over the past 52 weeks. It touched its 52-week high of ₹276.05 in September 2025. On the downside, the stock hit its 52-week low of ₹135 in March 2026.