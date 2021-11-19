Environment and climate-focused funds dominate ESG investing

Still, that might be a temporary shortage, at least in some sectors, as Wall Street responds to shifting interests among investors. “Gender diversity is gaining traction as an investment theme, and we are seeing more products come to market" focused on that issue, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual-fund research at CFRA. In the first 10 months of the year, the number of gender-and-diversity funds grew about 9% to 50 from 46, the Morningstar data show.

