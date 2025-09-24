Epack Prefab Technologies IPO day 1 LIVE: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details - apply or not?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies is all set to open today, September 24. The ₹500 crore IPO will remain open for subscription till September 26.

The company, founded in 1999, functions across two primary business segments. Its Pre-Fab Division provides end-to-end turnkey solutions, covering the design, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, prefabricated structures, and related components, serving clients in both domestic and international markets.

In FY25, the company recorded operating revenue of ₹1,133.9 crore, up from ₹904.9 crore in FY24. Net profit also rose to ₹59.3 crore in FY25, compared to ₹42.9 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscription status The subscription of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 24.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Review Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has given ‘Subscribe for long-term’ rating to Epack Prefab Technologies IPO.

“On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 34.5 times and EV/EBITDA of 15.4 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹20,492 million, making the issue appears to be aggressively priced. The company leverages process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customization, while cost competitiveness enables prefab solutions that balance affordability and functionality, driving sustainable growth in long run. Hence, we assign Subscribe for long term rating for the issue,” it said.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP today The shares of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO are currently at a premium of +20 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is ₹20, according to investorgain.com

The estimated listing price of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is likely to be ₹224, which is 9.80 per cent over the issue price of ₹204.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO details EPack Prefab Technologies’ ₹504-crore IPO will open for subscription on September 24 and close on September 26. The Greater Noida-based firm has set the price band at ₹194– ₹204 per share, with a lot size of 73 shares, for its debut public issue.

Prior to the opening, the company secured ₹151.2 crore from anchor investors by allotting 74.12 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at ₹204 each, as per a BSE filing.

The IPO includes a fresh share issue worth ₹300 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, valued at ₹204 crore at the upper price band.

In terms of allocation, around 50 per cent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized as follows: ₹101.62 crore for setting up a new manufacturing unit at Ghiloth Industrial Area in Alwar, Rajasthan; ₹58.10 crore for expanding the existing facility at Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to boost pre-engineered steel building capacity; ₹70 crore towards debt repayment; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The share allotment for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is likely to be finalised on September 29, with the company’s stock scheduled to debut on the exchanges on October 1.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.