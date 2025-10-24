Epack Prefab Technologies share price gains another 15% as post-earnings rally extends to second day

Epack Prefab Technologies, a recent debutant on Dalal Street, saw its shares remain higher for the second day on Friday, October 24, surging another 15% to a record high of ₹266.90 apiece, taking the two-day cumulative gain to 31%.

The rally in the shares was triggered after the company reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹29.46 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by higher income.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹436.72 crore in the July–September quarter of FY25, compared with ₹270.82 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the entire FY24, the company had posted a net profit of ₹59.32 crore and a total income of ₹1,140.49 crore.

Epack Prefab Technologies share price trades 44% above issue price The company made its market debut earlier this month, listing at ₹186 per share, a 10% discount to its IPO price of ₹204. However, the stock gained momentum in subsequent trading sessions and is currently trading 44% higher than its issue price.

The company’s ₹504 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters valued at ₹204 crore at the upper end of the price band of ₹194– ₹204 per share. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

Incorporated in 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies provides pre-engineered building (PEB) solutions, including design, fabrication, and installation, catering to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.

Also Read | Defence stocks rally after govt clears ₹79,000-cr proposals for Armed Forces

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) as of December 2024, along with design centers in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

According to the company, proceeds from the IPO will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area in Alwar (Rajasthan), expand the existing Mambattu facility in Andhra Pradesh to increase pre-engineered steel building capacity, and for general corporate purposes.