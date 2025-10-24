Mint Market
Epack Prefab Technologies share price gains another 15% as post-earnings rally extends to second day

Epack Prefab Technologies shares rose 15% to 266.90 on October 24, achieving a 32% gain over three days. The surge follows a report of a two-fold increase in net profit to 29.46 crore for Q2 FY25, driven by higher revenue from operations.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Oct 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Epack Prefab Technologies, a recent debutant on Dalal Street, saw its shares remain higher for the second day on Friday, October 24, surging another 15% to a record high of 266.90 apiece, taking the two-day cumulative gain to 31%.

The rally in the shares was triggered after the company reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to 29.46 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by higher income.

Revenue from operations rose to 436.72 crore in the July–September quarter of FY25, compared with 270.82 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the entire FY24, the company had posted a net profit of 59.32 crore and a total income of 1,140.49 crore.

Epack Prefab Technologies share price trades 44% above issue price

The company made its market debut earlier this month, listing at 186 per share, a 10% discount to its IPO price of 204. However, the stock gained momentum in subsequent trading sessions and is currently trading 44% higher than its issue price.

The company’s 504 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters valued at 204 crore at the upper end of the price band of 194– 204 per share. The issue was subscribed 3.07 times.

Incorporated in 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies provides pre-engineered building (PEB) solutions, including design, fabrication, and installation, catering to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) as of December 2024, along with design centers in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

According to the company, proceeds from the IPO will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area in Alwar (Rajasthan), expand the existing Mambattu facility in Andhra Pradesh to increase pre-engineered steel building capacity, and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
