EPFO continues to invest in these two Adani group stocks despite stock market rout1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:19 PM IST
As of March last year, EPFO had invested ₹1.57 lakh crore in ETFs. It put in another ₹8,000 crore in FY23
Following a $100 billion rout in Adani Group stocks in the wake of the US-based short seller Hindenburg's explosive report, several large investors are reducing their exposures to the Adani Group. But retirement fund body EPFO has continued to invest in two Adani Group companies – Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone – even as the beleaguered empire of billionaire Gautam Adani spiralled into crisis.
