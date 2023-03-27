Following a $100 billion rout in Adani Group stocks in the wake of the US-based short seller Hindenburg's explosive report, several large investors are reducing their exposures to the Adani Group. But retirement fund body EPFO has continued to invest in two Adani Group companies – Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone – even as the beleaguered empire of billionaire Gautam Adani spiralled into crisis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}