Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invested ₹27,532 crore in the stock market from April 2020 to February 2021, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Indian markets have rallied through the financial year after seeing a sharp correction in March 2020 due to the covid 19 pandemic. The benchmark equity index Nifty was currently around 14,800 levels, almost double the 7,610 lows seen on 23 March.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO has recommended a rate of 8.5% for FY21. The stock market rally is likely to have aided the CBT in maintaining a high interest rate in the face of low bond yields in the current year.

EPFO invested ₹32,377 crore in the whole of FY20, ₹27,743 crore in FY19 and ₹19,796 crore in FY18, the minister said in his reply.

The organisation has adopted the policy of investing 15% of its incremental flows (fresh contributions) in equity Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). ETFs are indexed to the Sensex, Nifty, CPSE Index and Bharat 22 Index, the reply clarified. However the latter two indices with a focus on PSU stocks have underperformed wider benchmarks over the past few years.

