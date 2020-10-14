EPFO to sell 9,000 crore ETFs to meet fund shortfall

In September, the board of the retirement fund manager had said almost 0.35% of the 8.5% interest rate promised for 2019-20 would be fulfilled by selling ETFs. According to documents seen by Mint, EPFO will sell ₹9,017 crore of ETF investments made in 2016, in 15 to 20 tranches. The earliest investments will be sold first, to be followed sequentially by the later ones. The EPFO expects to make ₹2,850 crore profit from the sale, which will be sufficient to make up its shortfall.