In a landmark move for the global packaging industry, EPL Ltd and Indovida India Pvt Ltd have announced a definitive merger, creating a $1 billion revenue powerhouse, with a combined valuation of $2 billion. This strategic union brings together EPL’s dominance in flexible tube packaging and Indovida's expertise in rigid PET solutions.
EPL merges with Indovida at a 70% premium to build a $2 bn packaging giant. Will it unlock shareholder value?
SummaryA 70% premium, a $2 billion platform, and a big push into the emerging markets—EPL’s Indovida merger has all the ingredients. The key question now is whether it can translate into lasting value.
In a landmark move for the global packaging industry, EPL Ltd and Indovida India Pvt Ltd have announced a definitive merger, creating a $1 billion revenue powerhouse, with a combined valuation of $2 billion. This strategic union brings together EPL’s dominance in flexible tube packaging and Indovida's expertise in rigid PET solutions.
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