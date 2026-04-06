EPL merges with Indovida at a 70% premium to build a $2 bn packaging giant. Will it unlock shareholder value?

In a landmark move for the global packaging industry, EPL Ltd and Indovida India Pvt Ltd have announced a definitive merger, creating a $1 billion revenue powerhouse, with a combined valuation of $2 billion. This strategic union brings together EPL’s dominance in flexible tube packaging and Indovida's expertise in rigid PET solutions.
In a landmark move for the global packaging industry, EPL Ltd and Indovida India Pvt Ltd have announced a definitive merger, creating a $1 billion revenue powerhouse, with a combined valuation of $2 billion. This strategic union brings together EPL’s dominance in flexible tube packaging and Indovida's expertise in rigid PET solutions.
A deal that reshapes EPL’s positioning
By merging their complementary portfolios, the new entity aims to become the premier consumer packaging platform for emerging markets, with nearly 75% of its revenue expected to come from these high-growth regions.
A deal that reshapes EPL’s positioning
By merging their complementary portfolios, the new entity aims to become the premier consumer packaging platform for emerging markets, with nearly 75% of its revenue expected to come from these high-growth regions.
Unlocking $50 mn in synergies
The transaction is set to unlock big annual synergies, driven by operational efficiencies and scale benefits, accelerating global reach, and long-term sustainable growth. To understand the full impact of these synergies, it is important to look at the underlying businesses.
Complementary businesses come together
EPL is the world's largest manufacturer of laminated tubes, producing roughly 9 billion tubes annually. It operates 21 manufacturing facilities across 11 countries, catering to the oral care, beauty, and personal care (BPC), and pharmaceutical segments. In CY25, EPL generated ₹4,570 crore in revenue while maintaining a strong Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 20.4%.
Complementing this, Indovida India Pvt Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indorama Ventures, is a global leader in rigid PET packaging. Indorama is a leading global producer of sustainable chemicals and the world's largest manufacturer of polyethylene terephthalate.
This strategic parentage provides Indovida with deep expertise across the polymers value chain, reliable and cost-effective access to raw materials, capital, and sustainability support.
It offers a differentiated product portfolio, including manufacturing performance (which accounts for 75% of its revenue), as well as bottles and closures. It operates 19 facilities across nine countries, mostly in Southeast Asia and Africa, and generated ₹3,810 crore in revenue with a 21.3% Ebitda margin in CY25. The margins of both businesses are quite similar.
Scale, margins and market leadership
Indovida caters to marquee global clients such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Nestlé, and L'Oréal, strengthening the combined entity's access to blue-chip demand. The merger creates a multi-format packaging platform with revenue of 8,377 crore, making it the second-largest player by revenue after Uflex.
For example, EPL can utilize Indovida's established presence to expand deeper into Southeast Asian and African markets, while Indovida can leverage EPL's strong position to enter the Indian market. Post-merger, the EAP region will account for 36% of revenue, followed by AMESA (31%), Europe (18%), and the Americas (15%). Overall, emerging markets will contribute three-fourths of total revenue, anchoring the company's growth strategy.
These emerging economies are projected to expand at twice the pace of developed economies, providing a structural growth engine for the merged entity. Specifically, within the laminated tube sector, emerging markets are forecast to grow at a 6-6.5% CAGR between FY24 and FY30, against 4% in the developed markets.
Similarly, the rigid PET market in these regions is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from FY25 to FY30, well ahead of the 2% growth in the developed markets.
Its Ebitda is at ₹1,747 crore (compared with ₹1,777 crore for Uflex), while margins improve to 20.9%, higher than Uflex's 11.6%. The valuation of the combined entity is expected to be around $2 billion, reflecting both scale and improved profitability metrics.
Synergies and balance sheet strength drive near-term gains
Financially, the merger is expected to be EPS-accretive in the first full year of operations. It is expected to yield $35-50 million in annual synergies, driven by supply chain optimization, procurement efficiencies, and logistics optimization. The combined balance sheet will also see vastly improved leverage.
The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio will drop from EPL's 0.65x to a combined 0.25x. This will provide significant financial flexibility to pursue margin-accretive inorganic growth and future mergers and acquisitions. Return on Capital Employed will also increase to 20.9%, up from EPL's current 18.7%.
A wider global footprint unlocks cross-market opportunities
Post-merger, the entity will boast a network of 40 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries. EPL derives 28% of its revenue from the Americas and 28% from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), followed by Europe (23%) and East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) (21%). Notably, over 60% of EPL’s revenue already comes from emerging markets, providing a strong base for expansion.
Emerging markets — the core growth engine
Notably, Indovida currently has no presence in India, and around 90% of its revenue is derived from emerging markets. Its regional mix is also skewed towards high-growth geographies, with 54% from EAP, 34% from AMESA, and 12% from Europe. This highly complementary geographic footprint allows both companies to cross-leverage their market positions to accelerate new geographic entries and reduce execution risks.
Valuation and swap ratio dynamics
The transaction is designed to reward shareholders immediately. Indovida shareholders will receive 286 paid-up equity shares of EPL for every 10,000 shares they hold. For the purpose of the merger, EPL's shares were valued at ₹339 each, representing a 70% premium over its closing price on 27 March 2026 and implying an EV/Ebitda multiple of 12.5x versus the current 7.6x.
In contrast, Indovida has been valued at a 35% discount to EPL's multiple, translating to an EV/Ebitda of 8.1x. EPL commands this premium due to its strategic pivot into the high-margin beauty and cosmetics category and its expansion into markets like Brazil and Thailand.
Following the cash-neutral transaction, Indorama will become the co-promoter with a 51.8% stake, while Blackstone (16.6%), and the public will hold the remaining 31.6%.
From a niche player to a multi-format packaging platform
Furthermore, the merger expands EPL's total addressable market (TAM) from $2.4 billion to $29 billion, transforming it into a multi-format player capable of providing end-to-end flexible and rigid packaging solutions. This shift meaningfully deepens its engagement with global FMCG clients while opening up cross-selling opportunities across product categories.
New adjacencies could drive the next growth phase
Furthermore, this combined scale equips the company with the R&D and financial capacity to enter adjacent specialty packaging segments. This includes specialty caps and closures, as well as rigid custom containers for the beauty and cosmetics industry, each representing a global market size of ₹80,000-90,000 crore with 22-24% Ebitda margins.
Sustainability focus aligns with global customer priorities
Finally, both companies bring strong sustainability credentials to the new platform. The proportion of recyclable tubes as a percentage of EPL’s tube production surged from 10% in FY23 to 38% by YTD FY26. To support this transition, 90% of EPL's total installed capacity is now capable of producing sustainable, recyclable tubes.
On the other hand, Indovida is a pioneer in integrating recycled PET into virgin polymerization processes. Operationally, Indovida uses 100% recyclable PET resin and has invested heavily in "Flake to Preform" technology to maximize the use of recycled materials. It also holds an Ecovadis Platinum sustainability rating.
Taken together, the combined entity is well-positioned to capitalise on the structural shift towards sustainable packaging, particularly in emerging markets. Management has reiterated its guidance for double-digit revenue growth, with scale, geography, and product diversification acting as the key growth drivers going ahead.
Risks that could derail the synergies
A primary risk factor involves macroeconomic conditions and cost inputs that dictate the packaging industry's bottom line. As the merged platform will derive around 75% of its revenue from emerging markets, exposure to currency fluctuations and regional economic shifts could be key risks. Operating across diverse geographic borders exposes the business to potential political instability in both domestic and overseas markets.
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Madhvendra has over seven years of experience in equity markets and writes detailed research articles on listed Indian companies, sectoral trends, and macroeconomic developments.
The writer does not hold the stocks discussed in this article.
The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.